BAFTA TV Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
And the winners are!
Hosted by Graham Norton, the annual BAFTA TV Awards were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday night, where many of your TV favorites went home winners.
Sandra Oh's Killing Eve, which led the nominee pack with 15 nods, took home the award for Best Drama Series while her co-stars Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw won Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress respectively for their performances on the show.
Over on the actor side, Benedict Cumberbatch won Best Actor for Patrick Melrose while A Very English Scandal's Ben Whishaw was honored with Best Supporting Actor.
HBO got some BAFTA love as Succession was named Best International Program. Needless to say, it was an unforgettable night for this year's big winners.
Who else took home a statue for 2019? Check out the full list here:
Drama Series
Bodyguard (BBC One)
WINNER: Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)
Save Me (Sky Atlantic)
Informer (BBC One)
Mini-Series
A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Kiri (Channel 4)
Mrs. Wilson (BBC One)
WINNER: Patrick Melrose (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)
Leading Actress
WINNER: Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America/BBC Three)
Keeley Hawes – Bodyguard (BBC One)
Ruth Wilson – Mrs. Wilson (BBC One)
Leading Actor
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Chance Perdomo – Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)
Lucian Msamati – Kiri (Channel 4)
WINNER: Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose (Showtime/Sky Atlantic)
Supporting Actor
Alex Jennings – Unforgotten (ITV)
WINNER: Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Kim Bodnia – Killing Eve (BBC One)
Stephen Graham – Save Me (Sky Atlantic)
Supporting Actress
Billie Piper – Collateral (BBC Two)
WINNER: Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve (BBC One)
Keeley Hawes – Mrs. Wilson (BBC One)
Monica Dolan – A Very English Scandal (BBC One)
Female Performance in a Comedy Program
Daisy May Cooper – This Country (BBC Three)
WINNER: Jessica Hynes – There She Goes (BBC Four)
Julia Davis – Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic/HBO)
Lesley Manville – Mum (BBC Two)
International
54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis (ARD/BBC Four)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu/Channel 4)
Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Showtime/BBC Two)
WINNER: Succession (HBO/Sky Atlantic)
Entertainment Performance
Anthony McPartlin, Declan Donnelly – Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
David Mitchell – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
WINNER: Lee Mack – Would I Lie To You? (BBC One)
Rachel Parris – The Mash Report (BBC Two)
Specialist Factual
Bros: After the Screaming Stops (BBC Four)
Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage (Channel 4)
WINNER: Suffragettes With Lucy Worsley (BBC One)
Superkids: Breaking Away From Care (Channel 4)
Reality and Constructed Factual
Dragons' Den (BBC Two)
WINNER: I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! (ITV)
Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds (Channel 4)
The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night (ITV)
Current Affairs
Football's Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera English)
Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollahs – Exposure (ITV)
Massacre at Ballymurphy (Channel 4)
WINNER: Myanmar's Killing Fields: Dispatches (Channel 4)
Entertainment Program
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
WINNER: Britain's Got Talent (ITV)
Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC One)
Strictly Come Dancing (BBC One)
Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls (Channel 4)
Mum (BBC Two)
WINNER: Sally4Ever (Sky Atlantic/HBO)
Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)
Comedy Entertainment Program
The Big Narstie Show (Channel 4)
The Last Leg (Channel 4)
WINNER: A League of Their Own (Sky One)
Would I Lie to You? (BBC One)
Factual Series
24 Hours in A&E (Channel 4)
Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution (BBC Three)
WINNER: Louis Theroux's Altered States (BBC Two)
Prison (Channel 4)
Features
Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip (ITV)
The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing (BBC Two)
WINNER: Who Do You Think You Are? (BBC One)
Live Event
Open Heart Surgery: Live (Channel 5)
WINNER: Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance (BBC One)
The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (BBC One)
Stand Up to Cancer (Channel 4)
News Coverage
Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons – Newsnight (BBC Two)
WINNER: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered (Channel 4)
Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge (ITV)
Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive (ITV)
Single Documentary
Driven: The Billy Monger Story (BBC Three)
WINNER: Gun No 6 (BBC Two)
My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me (BBC One)
School for Stammers (ITV)
Single Drama
Bandersnatch – Black Mirror (Netflix)
Care (BBC One)
WINNER: Killed By My Debt (BBC Three)
Through the Gates – On the Edge (Channel 4)
Soap and Continuing Drama
Casualty (BBC One)
Coronation Street (ITV)
WINNER: EastEnders (BBC One)
Hollyoaks (Channel 4)
Sport
2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England (BBC One)
WINNER: 2018 World Cup: England v Sweden (BBC One)
England's Test Cricket: Cook's Farewell (Sky Sports Cricket)
Winter Olympics (BBC Two)
Virgin Media Must-See Moment
WINNER: Bodyguard – the assassination of Julia Montague (BBC)
Coronation Street – Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor (ITV)
Doctor Who – The Doctor meets Rosa Parks (BBC)
Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle (BBC)
Peter Kay's Car Share – the finale (BBC)
Queer Eye – Tom's transformation (Netflix)