Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 13 May. 2019 5:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock

Happy Mother's Day, Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck paid tribute to his ex on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Instagram. The post showed Garner smiling and walking next to his mother, Christine, as well as a throwback photo.

"Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love," he captioned the post.

The Oscar winner also brought attention to two organizations.

"Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50's #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother's Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention," he continued.

Of course, fans shouldn't be too surprised by the tribute. After all, Garner wished Affleck a happy Father's Day last year.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love, @benaffleck," the actress wrote at the time. "#HappyFathersDay #ThreeLuckyKids #HaveAGreatDay." 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Mother's Day 2019

In addition, the Argo star called Garner a "superhero mom" during the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere back in 2016.

"Parenting is hard work, but it's so rewarding. I certainly do my best," he told E! News at the time. "Jen is a superhero mom. She's an amazing mother, and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."

 

The proud parents share three children together: Violet, Samuel and Seraphina. The two stars announced their split back in 2015 after 10 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2018. Despite the split, the two still co-parent their kids and have enjoyed everything from family vacations to holidays together.

To see how other stars celebrated the big day, check out the gallery above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Jennifer Garner , Mother's Day , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Why Daenerys Targaryen Did That: Game of Thrones Bosses Explain the Fiery Fury

Doris Day

Doris Day Dead at 97

Benedict Cumberbatch, 2019 BAFTA TV Awards

BAFTA TV Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

ESC: Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed Shares Nude Photo From Pregnancy in Powerful Mother's Day Tribute

The Masked Singer

Fox's 2019 Fall TV Schedule Revealed: The Masked Singer Returns, Last Man Standing MIA and More

Empire

Fox's Empire Ending With Season 6 Full of "Shocking Surprises"

Blanket Jackson

See Michael Jackson's Son Blanket All Grown Up During Rare Appearance at Prince's Graduation

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.