Ben Affleck Praises Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day, Jennifer Garner!

Ben Affleck paid tribute to his ex on Sunday by posting a touching tribute on Instagram. The post showed Garner smiling and walking next to his mother, Christine, as well as a throwback photo.

"Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love," he captioned the post.

The Oscar winner also brought attention to two organizations.

"Today I am making donations to two organizations in their honor: @cut50's #DignityForIncarceratedWomen campaign, a national initiative to help reduce the prison population while making our communities safer, and @NationalBailout, an incredible organization that works with groups all over the country on Mother's Day to bail out black moms and caregivers, provide supportive services and fellowship opportunities to help end money bail and pretrial detention," he continued.

Of course, fans shouldn't be too surprised by the tribute. After all, Garner wished Affleck a happy Father's Day last year.

"Our kids are lucky to have a dad who looks at them the way you look at them and loves them the way you love, @benaffleck," the actress wrote at the time. "#HappyFathersDay #ThreeLuckyKids #HaveAGreatDay."