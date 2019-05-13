Get The Look: EXID’s Dreamy, Holographic Comeback Style

EXID

Twitter

EXID members Hani and Jeonghwa may have chosen not to renew their contracts with Banana Culture Entertainment, but the group is not disbanding. All five members of EXID will be participating in the group's Japanese promotions for the next year, and the Japanese tour ‘2019 EXID Summer Live Tour' kicks off on August 11.

They will be making a comeback on May 15 with a mini album Me & You. So far, they've shared the track list for the album, and also teased individual profile photos and videos. With embellished fringe, tulle, ruffles and paillettes all in sparkling white and silver, the overall look is sweet, ethereal and festival-worthy.

Here's how you can get their dreamy looks ahead of their comeback:

EXID

Instagram

HYELIN

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

ASOS dress, $266

SHOP

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Alice McCall blouse, $370, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

EXID

Instagram

HANI

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Kareena top, $62, Revolve

SHOP

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

The Gypsy Shrine hair extensions, $21, ASOS

SHOP

EXID

Instagram

LE

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Biker jacket, $79, Dolls Kill

SHOP

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Hair clips, $24.90, Zara

SHOP

EXID

Instagram

JEONGHWA

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Majorelle top, $240, Revolve

SHOP

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $204, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

EXID

Instagram

SOLJI

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Cape, $206, Topshop

SHOP

Get EXID’s comeback look

Courtesy of Brand

Vince top, $130, Net-A-Porter

SHOP

