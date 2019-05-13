Get The Look: EXID’s Dreamy, Holographic Comeback Style

by Debby Kwong | Mon., 13 May. 2019 2:04 AM
EXID members Hani and Jeonghwa may have chosen not to renew their contracts with Banana Culture Entertainment, but the group is not disbanding. All five members of EXID will be participating in the group's Japanese promotions for the next year, and the Japanese tour ‘2019 EXID Summer Live Tour' kicks off on August 11.
They will be making a comeback on May 15 with a mini album Me & You. So far, they've shared the track list for the album, and also teased individual profile photos and videos. With embellished fringe, tulle, ruffles and paillettes all in sparkling white and silver, the overall look is sweet, ethereal and festival-worthy.
Here's how you can get their dreamy looks ahead of their comeback:
