Confirmed: ITZY is Preparing For Their First Comeback This July

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 13 May. 2019 1:22 AM

ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Rounding out all the comebacks we've been covering today (check out Chung Ha's announcement and ATEEZ's teaser) is the news that up-and-coming K-pop girl group ITZY will be making their first comeback this July.

Since their debut with the catchy hit "Dalla Dalla" earlier this year in February, YejiRyujinLiaChaeryeong and Yuna have quickly risen in the public eye — firstly by becoming the fastest K-pop group debut music to reach 100 million views; and being invited to various high profile fashion events such as Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2020 show in New York.

Read

Get To Know The 5 Members Of South Korean Girl Group, ITZY

The girl group's parent company, JYP Entertainment, has confirmed that the girls will be making a comeback.

"It is true that they are preparing a new album, but the timing has not been decided. It will be announced once it is confirmed," a company spokesperson said.

News reports speculate that the girl group would be most likely to make their comeback in the important summer months — June or July — that would keep the girl group at the top of the public's mind.

Keep your eyes, and ears, peeled for more news coming from ITZY right here.

TAGS/ Asia , Music , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

