Confirmed: ITZY is Preparing For Their First Comeback This July

The girl group's parent company, JYP Entertainment, has confirmed that the girls will be making a comeback.

"It is true that they are preparing a new album, but the timing has not been decided. It will be announced once it is confirmed," a company spokesperson said.

News reports speculate that the girl group would be most likely to make their comeback in the important summer months — June or July — that would keep the girl group at the top of the public's mind.

Keep your eyes, and ears, peeled for more news coming from ITZY right here.