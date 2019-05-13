Confirmed: ITZY is Preparing For Their First Comeback This July

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 13 May. 2019 1:22 AM
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Rounding out all the comebacks we've been covering today (check out Chung Ha's announcement and ATEEZ's teaser) is the news that up-and-coming K-pop girl group ITZY will be making their first comeback this July.
Since their debut with the catchy hit "Dalla Dalla" earlier this year in February, Yeji, Ryujin, Lia, Chaeryeong and Yuna have quickly risen in the public eye — firstly by becoming the fastest K-pop group debut music to reach 100 million views; and being invited to various high profile fashion events such as Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2020 show in New York.
The girl group's parent company, JYP Entertainment, has confirmed that the girls will be making a comeback.
"It is true that they are preparing a new album, but the timing has not been decided. It will be announced once it is confirmed," a company spokesperson said.
News reports speculate that the girl group would be most likely to make their comeback in the important summer months — June or July — that would keep the girl group at the top of the public's mind.
Keep your eyes, and ears, peeled for more news coming from ITZY right here.
