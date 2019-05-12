K-Pop Group ATEEZ Teases Their Upcoming Comeback

Ollie Millington/Redferns
by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 12 May. 2019 11:38 PM
Ollie Millington/Redferns
The eight-member boy group, ATEEZ is making a comeback!
ATEEZ surprised their fans at midnight last night by releasing their comeback teaser image, promising something new and fresh for the group. In the teaser photo, we see the back of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho's heads with the caption, "Coming soon".
The group is showing off a colourful and summery teaser image, leading fans to believe that ATEEZ might be releasing a summer track.
The group, under KQ Entertainment, debuted late last year with their EP, Treasure EP.1: All To Zero which reached the top 10 Gaon Albums Chart.
Since then, they have released a second EP in January 2019 and announced a world tour around the same time. Fresh after their world tour, fans were pleasantly surprised to see that the ATEEZ boys will be back performing new material so soon.
Watch this space for more details as it comes out.
