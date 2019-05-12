K-Pop Group ATEEZ Teases Their Upcoming Comeback

The group, under KQ Entertainment, debuted late last year with their EP, Treasure EP.1: All To Zero which reached the top 10 Gaon Albums Chart.

Since then, they have released a second EP in January 2019 and announced a world tour around the same time. Fresh after their world tour, fans were pleasantly surprised to see that the ATEEZ boys will be back performing new material so soon.

