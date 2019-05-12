Chung Ha is Set to Make a Comeback in June 2019

by Hanan Haddad | Sun., 12 May. 2019 11:31 PM
Byulharangs are in for a treat as Chung Ha just announced her comeback this summer.
It has only been five months since the 23-year-old K-pop soloist released her single "Gotta Go" and she is already gearing up for her comeback this June.
Though no concrete dates have been mentioned, her talent agency, MNH Entertainment, confirmed that Chung Ha will be making a summer comeback, and that they are in the midst of finalising her comeback schedule.
Chung Ha has attained great success after finishing fourth place in Mnet's girl group survival programme, Produce 101.
She was also a former member of the K-pop girl group I.O.I, which has now disbanded.
It's still unclear if Chung Ha will be debuting a new single or mini album. But fans are hoping that it will be the latter.
Meanwhile, you can enjoy her recent release, "Gotta Go" below:
