BTS Confirms Upcoming Collaboration With Khalid

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 12 May. 2019 7:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BTS and Khalid fans, your wish is coming true!

The K-pop boyband has confirmed that they are collaborating with the American singer-songwriter on an upcoming project and that it would be coming really soon.

Speaking with 102.7 KIIS-FM in Los Angeles, the boys revealed the news when asked about collaborations by radio host JoJo Wright.

"I have to mention Khalid, our friend," RM said on air. "It is really happening. So please stay tuned to our Khalid collaboration."

Recently, the "Free Spirit" singer also met RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook backstage at their sold out Rose Bowl concert in Los Angeles, where they snapped a photo to commemorate the occasion.

Khalid is just the latest American musician to be pulled into the BTS universe — previously, music heavyweights such as Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran and Halsey have all worked with the K-pop phenomenon to produce music.

We're so excited to see what comes from this collaboration!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , Music , Asia , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Veep, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Veep Series Finale: Did Selina Meyer Win the Presidency?

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 6, Daenerys

Queen Daenerys Officially Debuts in Game of Thrones Series Finale Trailer

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Look Like Blonde Twins in Sweet Mother's Day Tribute

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari 210

Kristin Cavallari Is Taking Applications For an Uncommon James VP: "I Just Can't Be Putting Out Fires Anymore!"

Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 5

Game of Thrones Goes Mad With Bloodiest, Fieriest Episode Maybe Ever

Kylie Jenner, 1606

Find Out Why Kylie Jenner Planned Dream Kardashian's Birthday Party Last-Minute

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Secret Dates and Divorce Talk Fill 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.