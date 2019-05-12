BTS Confirms Upcoming Collaboration With Khalid

BTS and Khalid fans, your wish is coming true!

The K-pop boyband has confirmed that they are collaborating with the American singer-songwriter on an upcoming project and that it would be coming really soon.

Speaking with 102.7 KIIS-FM in Los Angeles, the boys revealed the news when asked about collaborations by radio host JoJo Wright.

"I have to mention Khalid, our friend," RM said on air. "It is really happening. So please stay tuned to our Khalid collaboration."