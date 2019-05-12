Chrissy Teigen is baring all this Mother's Day.

The Cravings cookbook author posted a NSFW black and white mirror selfie on Instagram from when she was pregnant with one of her two kids Luna, 3, and Miles, 11 months. Teigen likely snapped the pic right after she got out of the shower because her hair was wrapped up in a towel atop her head.

"The best thing I've ever made are my babies," she captioned it. "thank you for making me a mommy and changing my life forever."

Celebrity hair stylist and Teigen's close friend Jen Atkin chimed in, "Don't do that to your banana bread. It's not fair."

Okay, so her three kids?

Teigen's husband John Legendpraised the 33-year-old in a sweet Mother's Day post of his own.