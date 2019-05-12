This is something we can all smize about.

Tyra Banks got real about body image, ice cream and more while reflecting on her monumental Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover. Banks emerged from modeling retirement for the magazine's signature issue. She first graced the cover 26 years ago in 1993 and the next year became the first black woman to have a solo cover.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old shared photos from this year's photo shoot in the same red and pink polka dot bikini that she wore on cover in 1997 (as seen below). In her post, the former America's Next Top Model host opened up about body image, loving herself and the fact that she initially thought she "needed to drop 30 pounds."

"I thought I had to look the same. Then the ice cream called my name. Yep, all flavors," she began. "From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn't say no to it when I heard it calling. 'TyTy, Come eat me...' from my mom's freezer."

Banks continued, "So, this is me in @si_swimsuit today. Ice Screaming from mountain tops, 'Screw cookie cutter beauty!'"

We'll take cookie butter over cookie cutter any day.