Chris Stapleton and His Wife Morgane Welcome Baby No. 5

Well, this is certainly one exciting way to ring in Mother's Day

Country music star Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane Stapleton welcomed their fifth child into the world on Sunday, making the holiday feel a little more personal.

Morgane announced the happy news on Instagram Sunday afternoon with a photo of their new baby holding onto her hand. "The most perfect Mother's day...I wish all you Mama's the happiest of days today!" she wrote.

Neither Morgane nor Chris has shared the baby's name just yet.

E! News' Giuliana Rancic caught up with the parents on the red carpet at the at the 2019 Grammysand they didn't divulge their baby's sex either.

"We keep thinking we want to be surprised," Morgane explained. "We have an envelope. We'll see if we open it."