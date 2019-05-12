Diane Kruger, Cardi B and Kehlani, not to mention Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, are some of the celebrity moms who are celebrating their first Mother's Day as moms on Sunday.

Kruger, 42, welcomed her first child, a daughter, with partner and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, 50, last fall. On Mother's Day, she shared a rare photo of her with her little girl, sitting on a beach.

Cardi, 26, welcomed her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari, with husband Offset, 27, last July. The rapper posted on her Instagram page a video of her family's holiday celebration at home, showing their little girl getting into mischief and the lavish gifts Offset got his wife.

Kehlani, 24, welcomed her first child, daughter Adeya, less than two months ago. And as of this past Monday, Duchess Meghan, 37, and husband Prince Harry, 34, are the proud parents of a baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To mark Mother's Day in Meghan's native United States, the couple shared a sweet new photo of their child.