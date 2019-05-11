by Corinne Heller | Sat., 11 May. 2019 2:44 PM
Kim Kardashian says her and Kanye West's newborn son, their fourth child, is "the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star announced on Friday that the boy was born, via surrogate like his sister Chicago West, 1. While neither Kim nor Kanye have revealed the baby's name, or shared a photo of him, she has slowly been revealing some information about the child as their family bonds with their new addition. Kim tweeted on Friday the boy is "perfect" and looks like Chicago's twin. In an interview with E! News, her mother Kris Jenner concurred.
On Saturday, Kim posted on Instagram new photos from the CBD and meditation-themed baby shower she had had late last month, writing, "We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he's here! He's so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much."
In addition to Chicago, Kim and Kanye's new addition joins big sister North West, 5, and brother Saint West, 3.
Kim's family and friends such as Larsa Pippenand Paris Hilton had attended her baby shower. See photos from the event, including the new pics shared on Saturday.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim and her daughter make their way through the party.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim appears with grandma MJ, Kris Jenner, daughters North West and Chicago West, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, her daughter Penelope Disick, and Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim appears with her besties.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim walks with her son.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim appears with sister Kourtney Kardashian and several of her girlfriends, including Paris Hilton.
Instagram / Sara Foster
The actress takes a photo with Kim's hubby.
Instagram / Olivia Pierson
The guest of honor.
Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
The model and Lip Sync Battle star takes a selfie video.
Instagram / Larsa Pippen
BFF Larsa Pippen was very impressed.
Instagram / Olivia Pierson
The star of the new E! show Relatively Nat & Liv takes a selfie video.
Instagram / Sara Foster
Sara Foster lets it all out.
Instagram / Olivia Pierson
Baby West No. 4 did receive some presents.
Instagram / Sara Foster
Someone thought Kim and Kanye West were expecting a girl! Sara Foster will be exchanging her gift.
Instagram / Larsa Pippen
The party contained products infused with CBD, a compound found in cannabis, which does not get you high but can alleviate conditions like anxiety.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
The guest of honor appears with her eldest daughter.
Instagram / Nicole Williams
BFFs again!
Instagram / Nicole Williams
Kim invited a slew of girlfriends to the bash.
Instagram / Olivia Pierson
Guests were invited to guess baby No. 4's name.
Instagram / Olivia Pierson
Guests were gifted Yeezy footwear.
Instagram / Olivia Pierson
Guests were invited to create their own CBD-infused bath products.
Instagram / Larsa Pippen
CBD-infused bath oils and other products are on display.
