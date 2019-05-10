James Charles is reaching out to Tati Westbrook after she publicly slammed him in a video that has divided the YouTube community.

On Friday evening, the 19-year-old internet personality and beauty guru posted a response to Tati's shocking claims, which involved her and her husband's role in his rise to superstardom as well as his behavior around men. For a complete breakdown of the drama, check out our summary here.

James, who boasts more than 16 million YouTube subscribers alone, first apologized to Tati and her husband, saying, "I'm sorry for everything that is going on and everything I put you through over the past few weeks."

He said Tati took on a "parental" role for him in the early days of his career, adding, "Her and her husband have given me so much love, advice, opportunities, a place to stay, a shoulder to cry on at three in the morning and support when nobody else would or wanted to."

"I hate knowing that I disappointed not only [my fans], but two people that have been role models for me doing this," James said while holding back tears, before then addressing Tati's allegation that he often used his fame to "manipulate" people and their "sexuality."