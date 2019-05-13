Twenty years on, are Will Thacker and Anna Scott still together? In the end, did their separate worlds manage to mesh for the long run?

Let's just say yes, totally. Plus, as you remember from the end of Notting Hill, they have at least one child together. But their ultimate compatibility isn't even the most pressing question!

It's Will's shop, The Travel Book Co., that we're worried about, to be honest. Is there any way that his little store on Portobello Road has survived as independent booksellers are shuttering their doors right and left? Did he expand to online sales or remain a bricks-and-mortar traditionalist, still selling only travel books? We'd certainly like to think that, especially with Anna pulling in $15 million a picture, the TBC lives on.

In real life, it does and it doesn't (more on that in a bit), but the matter at hand is it's been 20 years since Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts bumbled their way into each other's hearts as bookshop owner Will and Hollywood star Anna in the hit 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill, directed by Roger Michell and written by Richard Curtis, who would go on to direct the other movie you watch every time it's on, too, Love Actually.