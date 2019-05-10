by Corinne Heller | Fri., 10 May. 2019 5:00 PM
Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to starting a family with Nick Jonas, her husband of five months and...stylist?
The 36-year-old dished on the pair's relationship in an interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the launch of Vineyard Vines for Target (available in stores and online on May 18), held at Brookfield Place in New York City on Thursday, three days before Mother's Day 2019.
Priyanka talked about her holiday plans with her mother and Nick's, and was asked if she herself was looking forward to becoming a mom some day.
"Yeah. Always. I've always wanted to," she said. "I think, you know, whenever God wants it to happen."
In October, two months before her and Nick's wedding, Priyanka told E! News, "I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I'm like, 'God I need to catch up!'"
"I definitely want to be a father someday," Nick said on Spotify's The Rewind with Guy Raz, in an interview posted after the couple's wedding. "I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways, you could say that was unfair, or you could say it has given me some real perspective at an early age. And I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."
Priyanka and Nick, 26, wed in her native India in December. They had first sparked romance rumors when they posed for photos together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala. The two returned to the annual star-studded fashion event this past Sunday. In her E! News interview on Thursday, Priyanka said she and Nick consult with each other on their outfits in general.
"I definitely ask his opinion. I think he's extremely stylish and his choices of clothes are so great and I love a man who's well turned out," she said. "My [late] father was that, always well turned out, like took care of himself, and that shows that you care about your wife!" she said. "It really does. Do it for your wives, guys. Take care of yourselves. I love that about Nick."
"So whenever I'm stuck between a choice of two shoes or like, what jewelry or how I want to style something, I always ask him," she continued. "I specifically call him. He doesn't ask me as much. Nick buys me stuff all the time, he really does. He bought me this really cute Dior dress...it was like in my anticipation of summer. I like when he dresses me, he's very chic."
Also in attendance at the 2019 Met Gala: Nick's brother and Jonas Brothers band mate Joe Jonas and his new wife, Sophie Turner. He and the Game of Thrones actress had had a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Priyanka and Nick, Sophie and Joe and third brother and band mate Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle Jonas have spent much time together in recent months as the pop group prepares for a tour following their recent reunion. The women, dubbed the J sisters, will join them. The three have grown close over the past year.
"I don't know what our collective talent is yet," Priyanka said in her E! News interview on Thursday. "We're funny, we're cute, but I dunno...we love each other so much and we get on really well, thank God. Whenever we come together, we make a night of it and that's what really the J sisters are about to me, just like, family that are friends."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?