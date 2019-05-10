It is no secret that Meghan Markle is a pet-lover, but could her affection for her furry friends run much deeper than originally thought?

Royal watchers are buzzing over the rumor that Prince Harryand the Duchess of Sussex possibly named her first son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor after her beloved pet cat. According to The Sun, a former friend of Meghan's shared that she once had a cat named Archie, who died while the Duchess was in school in Illinois. "Doria rescued Archie and he became an important part of the household. Meghan loved playing with him and she was always talking about him to her friends," the former close friend shared. "It's no surprise she named her new baby Archie. She loved that cat."

Meghan was so fond of the kitten, she frequently fed him frozen grapes as a treat. The friend said this also led to the cat's weight gain. But who doesn't like a fat cat?