Jesse Williams isn't single and ready to mingle anymore!

The Grey's Anatomy star recently made his relationship with actress Taylour Paige public. Last Sunday, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show at the famous Apollo Theater. Of their public appearance, the couple shared several snaps of their fun-filled night, including sweet behind-the-scenes moments. As they posed for pictures, cameras caught them smiling, laughing and goofing around with each other.

"Hoodrats," the 28-year-old star captioned her Instagram post, alongside a few selfies of her and Jesse. In turn, the 37-year-old actor shared a post of his own with Paige, writing, "Chonkyfire."

The news of their relationship might not come as a surprise to some, considering the two sparked romance rumors in January when they were seen getting close at the Sundance Film Festival.

Interestingly enough, the 28-year-old actress shared an Instagram post that hints they were seeing each other as early as the fall of 2018.