Ciara dropped her music video for her song "Beauty Mark" on Friday, and it contains a very special surprise for her fans.

The nearly seven-minute clip features never-before-seen footage from her wedding day with Russell Wilson. As fans will recall, the singer and the quarterback tied the knot in an extravagant wedding in England back in 2016.

The video opens with the Grammy winner standing next to her main man at the altar in her custom Roberto Cavalli Couture by Peter Dundas gown. As the mini film continues, it shows several highlights from the couple's big day, including their first-look, their exchanging of vows, their walk down the aisle and their reception dance. The bride's son Future Zahir Wilburn, who served as ring bearer on the big day, makes an adorable cameo, as well.