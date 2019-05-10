It's good to be Drake.

The 32-year-old rapper posted on his Instagram page on Friday a video of a massive private, custom-made plane that he recently acquired.

"No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners," Drake says in the clip.

The exterior of the plane is painted pale blue and bears the rapper's OVO owl logo and prayer hands logo, as well as the words "Air Drake." Inside, plush couches and chairs, tables, a giant flat-screen TV and custom striped carpeting are shown. Also seen in the clip, Ajay Virmani, president & CEO of Cargojet Airways, who Drake credits with making the deal happen. According to The Blast, the plane is linked to a new partnership between the rapper and the Canadian cargo company.

Aircraft charter company executive Ryan Troxell estimated that the plane, a Boeing 767 cargo jet with new custom features, is worth between $80 million and $100 million. Renting it bears a mile-high price too; He said it would cost between $600,000 and $700,000 to lease the aircraft.