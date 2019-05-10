Hannah Brown is ready to find love. Why else would she be starring in The Bachelorette?
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the season 15 premiere, Hannah greets her suitors with a heartfelt toast. She's thankful these 30 men decided to say "yes" and take a chance with her.
"I'm not perfect. I'm going to stumble over my words, I'm going to make mistakes—and you are too. I don't want perfect, I want real," Hannah says in the exclusive preview above. "I'm going to be real with you, and I want you to be real back in return with me. And if you're not, if that's not what you want, then I'm not the girl for you.
Hannah continues her emotional toast, opening up about what it's been like since ABC announced she would be the new star of The Bachelorette.
"It's been hard to feel like I deserve all of this and all of you guys, and it wasn't until tonight, each of you, the few moments that we've had together, really made me feel like I deserve this, and I deserve to find love," she says. "Because of that, I can say that I can see my husband in this room. It's so crazy."
The 24-year-old former Miss Alabama USA will meet 30 contestants on the season premiere of The Bachelorette, but by the end of the night she'll be down to 22 men who are vying for her heart. Meet the contestants below.
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.