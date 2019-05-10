Ariana Grande Is Named the Face of Givenchy

The decades-old fashion house, currently with Artistic Director Clare Waight Keller at the helm, teased the big news this week. On Thursday, the brand shared a video of a black and white silhouette, unmistakably that of Grande's signature ponytail.

"GUESS WHO? THE NEW FACE OF # GIVENCHY, REVEALED TOMORROW," Givenchy's Twitter account hinted at the time.

Now, the news is officially out and Grande is singing. In a video shared in honor of the news, the songstress appears with her back to the camera as she riffs a cappella. The star has posted a handful of similar shots to her Instagram account, undeniably referencing the news.

Along with the announcement, it seems the brand has launched a new social media campaign in her honor with the hashtag #arivenchy, a combination of the two names. The star will appear in Givenchy's fall-winter 2019 campaign, to be unveiled in July.