This K-Pop Idol Trainee Was Cancelled Amid Underage Drinking, Smoking and Bullying Accusations

K-pop trainee Yun Seo-bin, a participant on JYP Entertainment and Mnet's Produce X 101 variety show, has been terminated over online allegations that he participated in underage drinking and smoking, as well as being a violent bully in middle school.

JYP Entertainment terminated the idol hopeful on 8 May, and announced that he would be leaving the variety show.

This series of events was sparked by an online post that contained the aforementioned allegations, as well as photos showing what appeared to be Yun participating in the alleged activities. While the identity of the person in the photos has not been confirmed, the photos reportedly show an individual sitting near a table with alcohol bottles, and another with an individual smoking while wearing a school uniform.

Yun previously attended school in Gwangju, a city in Southwest Korea. Reportedly, he was known as Yun Byung-hwee then, but changed his name because of the difficult pronunciation and after consulting a fortune-teller. He insisted in a news report that it was not because he wanted to "change his name and quit school to clear his past".