MissA's Meng Jia Confirmed to be Dating Singaporean Scion Elroy Cheo

Former member of second generation K-pop girl group MissA's Jia is reportedly confirmed to be in a romantic relationship with someone. Jia, now known as Meng Jia, was revealed to be dating Singaporean heir, Elroy Cheo.

The 29-year-old Chinese singer was previously signed with JYP Entertainment and was part of the popular K-pop group MissA. The group had several hit songs such as "Bad Girl Good Girl" and "Breathe". The group disbanded in 2017. Currently, Jia is signed with Banana Culture Entertainment and is focusing on her career as a Mandopop artist.

Her self-titled EP was well-received in China with singles like "Who's That Girl" charting at the sixth spot on Billboard China. She also won "Breakthrough Female Artist of the Year" in 2017 5th Annual V Chart Awards.