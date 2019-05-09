MissA's Meng Jia Confirmed to be Dating Singaporean Scion Elroy Cheo

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 9 May. 2019 10:13 PM
Former member of second generation K-pop girl group MissA's Jia is reportedly confirmed to be in a romantic relationship with someone. Jia, now known as Meng Jia, was revealed to be dating Singaporean heir, Elroy Cheo.
The 29-year-old Chinese singer was previously signed with JYP Entertainment and was part of the popular K-pop group MissA. The group had several hit songs such as "Bad Girl Good Girl" and "Breathe". The group disbanded in 2017. Currently, Jia is signed with Banana Culture Entertainment and is focusing on her career as a Mandopop artist.
Her self-titled EP was well-received in China with singles like "Who's That Girl" charting at the sixth spot on Billboard China. She also won "Breakthrough Female Artist of the Year" in 2017 5th Annual V Chart Awards.
Now, netizens are buzzing as Elroy Cheo, the son of a Singaporean tycoon showed photos of him and her together, holding hands on his Instagram Stories.
Cheo's father is the chairman of Mewah International, a company that sells edible oils such as palm oil. The company's estimated value is a whopping $450 million. Cheo's sister, Arissa Cheo was married to Taiwanese actor, Vanness Wu for five years before getting a divorce just last year.
As rumours swirled around Jia and Cheo, Jia's agency made a statement confirming their relationship. "It is true that the two are currently dating," says a rep from Banana Culture Music.
Congratulations to the new couple!
