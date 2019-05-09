Korean Actress Han Ji-Seong Dead in Tragic Car Accident

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 9 May. 2019 9:43 PM

Korean actress Han Ji-seong has died in a car accident.

The 28-year-old was reportedly involved in an accident on the morning of 6 May, on the Incheon International Airport Expressway.

According to news reports, Han's husband asked the actress to pull over so that he could take a toilet break in the woods nearby. However, camera footage at the time shows the actress' car pulled over in the second lane of a three-lane expressway, rather than on the road shoulder. The actress then allegedly got out of the car and she then walked to the back of the vehicle. 

The actress was then hit by a taxi, whose driver claimed that he wanted to avoid Han's husband and swerved and hit Han instead. She then fell into the first lane, where she was hit by another diver in an SUV.

After police investigation, the black box footage showed that the actress' husband did move towards the woods, and that Han got out of the car about 10 seconds after and moved to the vehicle's trunk. But contradicting dash cam footage from neighbouring vehicles obtained by South Korean news channel YTN seemed to show that the accident occurred 10 seconds from the time he got to the guard rail.

The actresses' husband maintains he did not know about the tragic accident until after he got back from the woods.

According to Korean news site soompi, a source close to late actress released the following statement, "Actress Han Ji-seong has left our side after an unfortunate accident. She was a great actress full of passion for acting. She was an actress with a bright future, and it is unfortunate that she passed away so suddenly. Her family set up her mortuary with their hearts filled with deep sadness."

Police investigations are still currently underway.

Our thoughts go out to the actress' family.

