New Releases: EXO's Xiumin, Eric Nam and Henry Lau Drop New Music Videos

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 9 May. 2019 10:12 PM
This week has been brimming with new music releases that has us excited for the month of May, particularly from the kkonminams of K-pop. Fan girls will be having a field day as EXO's Xiumin, Eric Nam and Henry Lau all debut their music videos for their latest singles.
EXO's eldest member, Xiumin, released his new music video and single yesterday night at 6pm KST to the delight of EXO-Ls. This is his latest solo release as he enters the army to serve his mandatory military service.
As a way of thanking his fans as well as giving EXO-LS something to remember him by as he takes two years off his music career in order to serve his nation. The song, 'You' is a heart-warming ballad that's perfect for rainy days.
The beautifully shot music video features Xiumin, living alone and walking around stunning landscapes, from the seaside to a meadow of flowers. The lyrics talk about how he struggles to find the right words to express his gratitude for the people around him who give him strength.
Formerly part of Super Junior M, Henry Lau has made a name for himself as a solo artist. Known for his upbeat attitude and incredible music skills, Henry has been actively engaging his fan on social media platforms and even launched his very own personal Youtube channel.
This week, the Hong Kong-Canadian singer released the music video to his latest single, "Untitled Love Song" which features a groovy melody and love-soaked lyrics. The music video, which was mainly shot at night, showed Henry writing this song in an apartment, ruminating on his love for someone.
Looks like it's the season of love in Korea as Eric Nam just released his music video for the single "Runaway". The music video was shot with a home video style that features scenes of Eric and his love interest spending time together. The lyrics talk about the moments with someone being a way to escape from realities of life and being carefree.
The Korean-American singer worked with well-known singer-songwriter Lauv for the track. The upbeat and romantic single is a definite bop for the summer.
