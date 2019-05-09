New Releases: EXO's Xiumin, Eric Nam and Henry Lau Drop New Music Videos

This week has been brimming with new music releases that has us excited for the month of May, particularly from the kkonminams of K-pop. Fan girls will be having a field day as EXO's Xiumin, Eric Nam and Henry Lau all debut their music videos for their latest singles.

Find out all the details below!

1. Xiumin's "You"

EXO's eldest member, Xiumin, released his new music video and single yesterday night at 6pm KST to the delight of EXO-Ls. This is his latest solo release as he enters the army to serve his mandatory military service.

As a way of thanking his fans as well as giving EXO-LS something to remember him by as he takes two years off his music career in order to serve his nation. The song, 'You' is a heart-warming ballad that's perfect for rainy days.

The beautifully shot music video features Xiumin, living alone and walking around stunning landscapes, from the seaside to a meadow of flowers. The lyrics talk about how he struggles to find the right words to express his gratitude for the people around him who give him strength.

Watch it below: