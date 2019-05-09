See BTS' Dior-Designed Stage Outfits in All Their Glory

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 9 May. 2019 9:11 PM

Consider this your first look at BTS' much-hyped "LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF" world tour outfits!

Earlier, we reported that Dior would design the stage outfits for the K-pop mega boy band for their upcoming world tour, but all we could work off was a sketch. Thankfully, the boys' fabulous designer kits have made their official debut on stage.

In an image shared by the French fashion brand, J-Hope, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and Jimin can be seen rocking their ensembles from Dior's men's Pre-Fall 2019 collection on stage in Los Angeles.

Their outfits featured iconic elements from Dior, including the immediately recognisable Dior Oblique canvas, as well as newer elements such as Hajime Sorayama's specially-designed dinosaur robots motifs interwoven with cherry blossoms — a key theme from the brand's new collection. To pile on the cool factor, buckles designed by Matthew Williams, the creative director of 1017 ALYX 9SM, were paired with harnesses, shoes and pockets, which perfectly complemented Yoon Ahn's utilitarian-inspired jewellery for the boys.

BTS, Dior Homme

Courtesy of Dior

"They all have their personal taste and style and it works so well together. Each member of the group chose the look they wanted, and we worked very organically to create each look for them", Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior menswear, said of his experience working with BTS. "It was very collaborative!"

Let's take a closer look at their outfits:

BTS, Dior Homme

Courtesy of Dior

J-Hope, RM, V and Suga in the coolest bomber jackets we have ever seen. Can we get one each, pretty please?

BTS, Dior Homme

Courtesy of Dior

Jungkook, Jin and Jimin repping the more futuristic/utilitarian fashion on stage.

What did you guys think of their outfits?

