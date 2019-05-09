All The Celebrities That Met ITZY at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 9 May. 2019 8:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Guests at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York were definitely starstruck — and for good reason!

The hottest K-pop girl group of the moment, ITZY, brought their star power to the show, and both Hollywood and international celebrities couldn't resist the chance to snap photos with them.

Dressed in the French luxury brand's fall/winter 2019 collection (which was just on the runway a few months ago!), Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna were there to serve high fashion looks at New York's iconic TWA Flight Center. 

Naturally, celebrities the likes of Joe Jonas, Alicia Vikander, Willow Smith and more all had to stop by and say hello before the show.

The girls commemorated these special moments by sharing them on their official Twitter account after the show.

Take a look at our gallery below to see who just couldn't wait to meet ITZY: 

Read

Get To Know The 5 Members Of South Korean Girl Group, ITZY

ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

ITZY with Joe Jonas

ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Twitter

ITZY with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière

ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Twitter

ITZY with Alicia Vikander

Article continues below

ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Twitter

ITZY with Thai actress Urassaya Sperbund

ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Twitter

ITZY with Taiwanese singer G.E.M.

ITZY, Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Twitter

ITZY with Willow Smith

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop , Alicia Vikander , Willow Smith , Joe Jonas

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Surrogate Goes Into Labor

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Sets Up Disaster Ahead of Its Season 15 Finale

Cardi B

Cardi B Says She Doesn't Like ''Lying'' to Fans About Getting Liposuction

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Gushing Over Each Other Is True Friendship Goals

Kim Kardashian's Road to Becoming a Lawyer

How Baby Archie's Life Will Differ From His Royal Cousins

NXIVM Cult Victim Speaks Out With New Details

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.