All The Celebrities That Met ITZY at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Guests at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York were definitely starstruck — and for good reason!

The hottest K-pop girl group of the moment, ITZY, brought their star power to the show, and both Hollywood and international celebrities couldn't resist the chance to snap photos with them.

Dressed in the French luxury brand's fall/winter 2019 collection (which was just on the runway a few months ago!), Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna were there to serve high fashion looks at New York's iconic TWA Flight Center.

Naturally, celebrities the likes of Joe Jonas, Alicia Vikander, Willow Smith and more all had to stop by and say hello before the show.

The girls commemorated these special moments by sharing them on their official Twitter account after the show.

Take a look at our gallery below to see who just couldn't wait to meet ITZY: