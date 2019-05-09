All The Celebrities That Met ITZY at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 Show

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 9 May. 2019 8:16 PM
Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Guests at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York were definitely starstruck — and for good reason!
The hottest K-pop girl group of the moment, ITZY, brought their star power to the show, and both Hollywood and international celebrities couldn't resist the chance to snap photos with them.
Dressed in the French luxury brand's fall/winter 2019 collection (which was just on the runway a few months ago!), Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna were there to serve high fashion looks at New York's iconic TWA Flight Center.
Naturally, celebrities the likes of Joe Jonas, Alicia Vikander, Willow Smith and more all had to stop by and say hello before the show.
The girls commemorated these special moments by sharing them on their official Twitter account after the show.
Take a look at our gallery below to see who just couldn't wait to meet ITZY:
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Article continues below
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?