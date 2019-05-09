Grey's Anatomy Sets Up Disaster Ahead of Its Season 15 Finale

That's where we are as we head into next week's finale, along with the fact that Teddy has decided she's still in love with Owen while Amelia's still playing house with him and trying to decide what to tell Link about whether their fling is real or not. Owen has decided he's in love with someone, but we don't know who it is yet, and Koracick is still trying to put together the nursery in the apartment he rented for the pregnant woman he believes loves him.

Then we've got Jo, who finally told Meredith why she's so depressed, and who was finally convinced by Meredith (and a glorious speech about that time she drowned for a sec) to keep fighting, and to take a shower and get some help, and Meredith, who's scared of being in love since the last time she told anyone she loved them, it was Derek, and he died. Then of course she never got a chance to explain that to DeLuca before he was put in handcuffs, which is just how this thing always goes, because no one can be happy for too long on Grey's Anatomy.