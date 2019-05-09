Cardi Bis keeping it real with her fans.

The artist is known for her candid nature and off-the-wall comments, but her fans were pleasantly surprised when she recently revealed that she had liposuction in the months following the birth of her daughter. It is no secret that there is a stigma surrounding the weight-loss procedure, however, Cardi couldn't stand the idea of keeping the truth from her followers. She tells E! News at the launch of her second Fashion Nova collection, "It was important for me because I don't like lying about things."

In an effort to be open and honest with her fans, the 26-year-old plans on sharing more about the process, which she says took months. "Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor's and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it's actually like a very long process, recovery," she shares. "It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months."