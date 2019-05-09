When it comes to pregnancy and mommy struggles, Jessica Simpson always keeps it real. #Bless!

Since giving birth in late March to her third child, a baby girl named Birdie Mae Johnson with husband Eric Johnson, the 38-year-old fashion designer has documented her entire journey.

Whether it's breaking toilet seats or showing off her swollen feet, she wasn't afraid to share her pregnancy struggles. Simpson never took herself too seriously, which made her all the more relatable. Continuing to keep it 100, she recently gave her 4.6 million Instagram followers a glimpse into mommyhood with a hilarious caption and accompanying photo.

"Just stretching it out in my rubber corset," she posted, alongside a picture of her bending over to touch her toes. "The joy of postpartum."

Naturally, her fans were delighted to see this side of motherhood. "You go girl! Thank you for always being real," one person commented. Another wrote, "truly love your honesty!"