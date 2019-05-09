You wouldn't know judging by the formal fashion styles Shawn Mendes has worn on the red carpet just how ripped he is.

He strips down and showcases his impressive bod in a hot new Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

The 20-year-old singer was named as the company's newest brand ambassador in February and stripped down to boxer-briefs in sizzling ads. In the new "I SPEAK MY TRUTH IN #MYCALVINS" campaign, Mendes sports them once more, posing seductively in a variety of poses. He posted a few pics on his Instagram page and E! News has also obtained exclusive behind-the-scenes images of him from the photo shoot.

"I would have loved to comment on this, but my Fruit of the Loom contract prevents me from doing so. #fotlpartner," John Mayer joked in the comments.

Demi Lovato commented with three fire emojis.