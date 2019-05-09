Filming a Teen Mom reunion special is easier said than done.

Viewers of MTV's popular franchise know that when the cast comes together, drama usually follows. And according to Kailyn Lowry, the latest reunion was no different.

In her latest podcast episode of Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, the reality star spilled details about what was going on behind-the-scenes both before and during the taping.

"I wasn't going to go to the reunion and I want to be able to just clarify everything from my own mouth and not twisted words. I didn't want to go because one, every single year they are a cluster f--k," she shared. "I didn't want to be in the same vicinity as David Eason specifically and Briana DeJesus and her family."

Kailyn continued, "I'm not afraid of Briana and her family. I just don't want to be around people like that. And for David, I'm truly scared for my safety. Period. Point blank. That's what it is. So I made that very clear and they were trying to accommodate that."