Luke Perry's Daughter Sophie Honors Him With Meaningful Tattoo

Luke Perry's daughter has paid tribute to her late dad with a symbolic tattoo.

Sophie Perry, 18, answered fans' random questions on her Instagram Story on Wednesday and during the session, she revealed her new ink: a wild mushroom tattooed on her wrist.

"The mushroom is symbolic of my dad," she said, noting a recent Instagram post she had made, in which she had confirmed that the late Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and Riverdale actor was buried in an eco-friendly biodegradable suit made partially of fungus, per his wishes.

The outfit, called an Infinity Burial Suit, is said to "aid in decomposition, work to neutralize toxins found in the body and transfer nutrients to plant life."