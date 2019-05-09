Will Jussie Smollett Ever Return to Empire?

When Fox renewed Empire for a sixth season, the network and production company behind the show quickly made it clear embattled star Jussie Smollett would not return...for now.

"By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett's option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to Empire," the network said in a statement.

Note the key phrase of "at this time."

The season five featured the casket mystery revealed—it was Kingsley (A.Z. Kelsey) not Smollett's character Jamal—leading many to question how the show will write out the character. Smollett was removed from the last two episodes of the season following his character's wedding. It was easily explained away as a honeymoon trip.