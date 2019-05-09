The Ultimate Guide To Going Blonde Like Your Favourite Korean Stars

Look at the colour of your veins and complexion. Do you have yellow, red or orange undertones with green veins? You have warm undertones. Are your veins blue? If so, you have cool undertones as you have pinkish or blue-based flesh. If you are a mix of cool and warm, then you have neutral undertones. However, colourist Junior Kuah of La Maison Des Stars says that "another factor [to consider before dyeing] is eye colour".

For those who have blue eyes, Kuah says that they need to go for a "clean blonde" like platinum, ash. For those who have black or brown eyes, it's best to actually go for "dirty blonde or caramel blonde".

Apart from eye colour, the undertones of your skin play a big factor. For those who have warm undertones, reddish-based undertones such as caramel, strawberry, chestnut and/or honey hues will compliment you.

For anyone who has cool undertones, go for blue or pink-based blondes. Shades of champagne, ash, wheat and sand complement the coolness of your skin tone without washing you out. If you wish to go platinum (despite having brown eyes), CL's icy blonde is the way to go.

However, if you have neutral undertones, you can get away with most blonde hues. The best shades of blonde are butter, vanilla and cream soda as it will bring a flush of life to your face. But if you are not ready to be blonde, just go bronde (i.e. brownish blonde).

Shall you need to maintain it, Annie Lam, a colourist and hairstylist at Kim Robinson, says that we need to "come back to the salon to refresh the colour" with toner once a month.