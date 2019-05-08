Lee Seung-Gi and Suzy Bae's New Drama, Vagabond To Be Released Globally

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 8 May. 2019 11:54 PM

Lee Seung-Gi, Suzy Bae

South Korea's "little brother" Lee Seung-Gi and the stunning Suzy Bae is going to be back on our television screens very soon! 

Their new blockbuster Korean drama titled Vagabond, is set to be released around September this year. Even though the series is produced by SBS, international fans will be glad to know that the drama will be released globally via Netflix too. 

Vagabond is an action drama that centres around Lee's character, Cha Dal-Gun, a stuntman with dreams of being an action star who is bent on uncovering the truth behind a mysterious plane crash. Suzy plays Go Hae-Ri, a National Intelligence Service agent turned covert operative. 

Suzy Bae is Leaving JYP Entertainment After 9 Years

With a massive production budget of 25 billion Won, the drama is expected to be a visual spectacle that keeps the audience at the edge of their seat. Shot in South Korea, Morocco and Portugal, we can expect beautiful cinematography alongside hard-hitting action scenes. 

Fans of Lee Seung-Gi are buzzing as this will be his first drama after being discharged from his mandatory military service. We last saw the actor in the fantasy drama Korean Odyssey in 2017. 

Watch the trailer to this highly anticipated drama below: 

