Lee Seung-Gi and Suzy Bae's New Drama, Vagabond To Be Released Globally

South Korea's "little brother" Lee Seung-Gi and the stunning Suzy Bae is going to be back on our television screens very soon!

Their new blockbuster Korean drama titled Vagabond, is set to be released around September this year. Even though the series is produced by SBS, international fans will be glad to know that the drama will be released globally via Netflix too.

Vagabond is an action drama that centres around Lee's character, Cha Dal-Gun, a stuntman with dreams of being an action star who is bent on uncovering the truth behind a mysterious plane crash. Suzy plays Go Hae-Ri, a National Intelligence Service agent turned covert operative.