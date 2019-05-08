This Instagram Artist Turned Met Gala Looks Into Superheroes

Though the epic night is over, everyone is still reeling from the incredible looks that were served at the 2019 Met Gala. With the theme being "Camp: Notes on Fashion", celebrities took this opportunity to go big and do THE MOST.

Famous graphic designer and artist, Kode (better known as @bosslogic) decided to put his own spin on the Met Gala looks, namely to turn them into superheroes and other iconic pop culture references. He did this last year and received an overwhelmingly positive response.

Best known for his incredible poster edits and graphic design artwork of superheroes, movies and video games, Kode has amassed over one million followers on Instagram. His edits of stars and characters in the Marvel Universe are particularly popular. However, even if you are not a fan of superhero films, one cannot deny how visually captivating his images are.

From Zendaya to Emily Ratajkowski, scroll through to see his jaw-dropping edits and see your favourite stars transform into the coolest characters: