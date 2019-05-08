Netflix has already dabbled in interactive content with the Black Mirror movie that came out in December, but this will likely be a whole lot funnier.

The special is currently untitled.

Kimmy Schmidt's series finale was a happy ending for pretty much everyone. Titus (Tituss Burgess) got back together with Mikey after making his Broadway debut in both Cats and The Lion King. He later became a movie star and a dad. Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) found a partner in the blind Eli (Zachary Quinto) and lived happily ever after with him as loving nemeses. Lillian (Carole Kane) became a local celebrity as the voice of the subway, and Kimmy herself also became pretty famous as the author of a children's book, Legends of Greemulax, about survival. She even got her own theme park, and finally got to ride a roller coaster with her mom (Lisa Kudrow).

It was a sweet end, but it definitely didn't have to be the end.