Rebel Wilson's latest Instagram post is having everyone begging for a Bridesmaids sequel.

As fans of the Aussie will remember, she played one of Kristen Wiig's peculiar neighbors in the classic 2011 comedy. Her scene was probably one of the most hilarious ones, but, unsurprisingly, the behind-the-scenes moments were just as funny as the onscreen ones. In Wilson's latest Instagram post, she is revealing the shenanigans that she, Kristen, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy and Ellie Kemper got up to in between filming scenes.

Turns out, one of Rebel's beloved memories of her time with the cast was when they went to a strip club. "Okay this post is a bit racy - was just going through some old photos and found these from the night Kristen Wiig took the girls from BRIDESMAIDS to a strip club for cast bonding," she shares.