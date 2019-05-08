E! News: The show was canceled in early May and saved in mid June, so what was that month like for you? Had you given up?

Tom Ellis: It was quite a journey actually. the only time I really felt, god, we're never doing Lucifer again was straight after I heard about the cancellation, because in my experience, some things, when they've been canceled, that's often it. So I was incredibly disappointed and gutted, and all of those sort of words that fall into that, really. But then, the moment I started feeling better about it, the moment that I started feeling better about it was the moment that the fans found out on social media, and within minutes of the news breaking, it just went absolutely crazy. That's when I genuinely started to feel better about it, and then I had a call from Warner Brothers saying that they were going to try to find a new home for it.

It was about a month, I think, between knowing that they were going to try and the deal being sealed, and that month, it was really quite incredible. I did a couple of fan conventions and stuff, and I just continually had this kind of dialogue with fans about how much they wanted the show to come back, and all this amazing good feeling towards it everywhere I went. So I was just absolutely thrilled and floored when Netflix finally picked us up, and relief for everybody.