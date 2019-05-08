If you thought you had a close relationship with your mother, think again. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at TLC's newest reality show, sMothered, which takes a look at extreme mother-daughter bonds.

The new series follows four mother-daughter duos—including Cher Hubsher, an infamous star of MTV's My Super Sweet Sixteen—who take the term bond to a whole new level. The trailer above features your exclusive sneak peek at just how close these relationships are and asks, "how close is too close?" Is dressing alike too close? Is dressing alike too close? Is sleeping in the same bed too close? Is sharing bathwater too close?