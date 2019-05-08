Get the Look: Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Trench Dress

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
by Taylor Stephan | Wed., 8 May. 2019 10:55 AM
We've been following Meghan Markle's pregnancy fashion to a T, that's no secret.
Pretty much everything she wears goes out of stock because her style is just that on-point. Honestly, who doesn't want to look like the Duchess of Sussex? So when the royal beauty stepped out at Windsor castle for her first photo with the royal baby, we immediately zoomed in on the double-breasted sleeveless white trench dress, from London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner she was sporting.
For real, how stunning is the structured white dress on the new mom? We can totally see ourselves rocking the same look—if only her exact dress were available for purchase.
Lucky for you, we scoured the internet and found a few similar options at various price points (and in a few neutral color options, just for fun!).
The belted waist here is giving us major Meghan vibes.
The simplicity of this dress makes it perfect for spring.
We love the exaggerated collar on this designer dress.
This blazer take will only cost you $11.
The buckle straps here give this dress a sexy feel.
This off-white one feels professional, but fun.
J.Crew can do no wrong. We'd wear this chic dress in any situation.
The A-line skirt gives this dress a flirty feel.
This trench dress is classic through and through.
