All the Details on Baby Sussex's Adorable Royal Debut Outfit

We suspect such will be the case again for Baby Sussex, who, like his cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also wore a white knit hat for his debut. George went without a cap, perhaps because he was born in late July.

As for the blanket Baby Sussex was wrapped in in Prince Harry's arms, eagle-eyed online observers are pointing to G.H. Hurt & Son's ivory white leaves and flowers merino wool baby shawl, which retails for $172 and is handmade in England. The brand is the same one all three of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children were wrapped in on their debuts, keeping with the royal tradition set by Queen Elizabeth II, who wrapped Prince Charles in the brand, and Princess Diana, who did the same for William and Harry.

Needless to say, some things run in the family.

Congratulations again to the new mom and dad!