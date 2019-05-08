Whether the British monarchy frowns upon it or not, Meghan Markle will continue to blaze her own trail.

In the nearly two and a half years that have passed since the American actress-philanthropist officially became the apple of Prince Harry's eye, she's always done things her way. Unlike Prince Williamand Kate Middleton, who strictly adhere to the royal family's "rules" surrounding etiquette and the like, Harry and Meghan pride themselves on the modern flair they're bringing to the roles.

Such was the case throughout the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy. For instance, the royal had a lavish baby shower in the U.S. and an unconventionally private birth plan. In fact, the couple kept most of the details under wraps so they could celebrate as a new family first. It's still unclear exactly where Meghan and Harry welcomed Baby Sussex into the world. They also opted to postpone the traditional photo op until days after the child's birth.

As royal admirers will recall, both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge posed for photographs with their newborns outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's hospital in London. However, Meghan and Harry opted for a photo-call days after the birth and introduced the world to their little one at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. Meghan even switched things up with her outfit for the royal baby's public debut. The duchess opted for a sleeveless dress for the big event. The custom dress was a beautiful shade of white. She paired her dress with Manolo Blahnik BB pumps and a Jennifer Meyer gold turquoise necklace.

What's more, royal admirers still don't know the name of the precious little one. When asked what the proud parents were calling their firstborn, Meghan remained tight-lipped but let out a small giggle.

"It's magic. It's pretty amazing," she said during Wednesday's photo-call. "I mean, I have the two best guys in the world. So, I'm really happy."