Park Bom's Music Video '4:44' Banned for Broadcast

35-year-old singer, Park Bom just released her new single and music video '4:44' featuring MAMAMOO's Wheein. The sad ballad about heartbreak and the music video was filled with moody visuals alongside Park's singing.

It has been announced that Park's new video is not allowed to be broadcasted and has been banned for possibly promoting traffic violations. The scene in question is the opening scene of the '4:44 music video.

In it, Park is seen walking in an empty road tunnel late at night.