Park Bom's Music Video '4:44' Banned for Broadcast

by Hanan Haddad | Wed., 8 May. 2019 2:54 AM

Park Bom, Wheein, MAMAMOO

35-year-old singer, Park Bom just released her new single and music video '4:44' featuring MAMAMOO's Wheein. The sad ballad about heartbreak and the music video was filled with moody visuals alongside Park's singing. 

It has been announced that Park's new video is not allowed to be broadcasted and has been banned for possibly promoting traffic violations. The scene in question is the opening scene of the '4:44 music video. 

In it, Park is seen walking in an empty road tunnel late at night. 

Park Bom Collaborates with MAMAMOO's Wheein in Her Latest Single

Park Bom

Despite the roads being empty, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has deemed the video unfit for broadcast due to the aforementioned traffic violations. 

Just recently, Blackpink's 'Kill This Love' was also banned for visually portraying violations. Specifically the scene where Rose was shown driving without a seatbelt. 

Regardless, you can still enjoy the banned music video here: 

