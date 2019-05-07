Xiumin is The First EXO Member to enter Military Enlistment

We know it's hard to believe but baby-face Xiumin is the eldest member of K-pop boy band, EXO. As the eldest, he will be the first in the group to enter mandatory military enlistment, much to the dismay of fans.

The 29-year-old singer showed off his new buzz cut ahead of his enlistment on 7 May this year. After seeing Xiumin rocking so hair styles and hair colours, it's no surprise that this dashing K-pop star would rock a buzz cut easily.