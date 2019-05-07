Ariana Grande Made This Photo With BTS' Jungkook Her Lock Screen

On Monday, BTS' magnae, Jungkook went to Ariana Grande's concert as he has been a huge fan of the 25-year-old singer for years. Little did he know that he would not only get the chance to go backstage and meet her, the two took a photo together and it is now, officially Ariana's lock screen.

Honestly, it's too much beauty in one frame for us to take and ARMYs were delighted to find out that Jungkook got to meet his idol.

Jungkook initially tweeted a selfie holding tickets to Ariana Grande's concert. In his tweet, he mentioned how he looks up to Ariana as an artist and that he is encouraged to be a better performer through watching her performances.