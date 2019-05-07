Ariana Grande Made This Photo With BTS' Jungkook Her Lock Screen

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 7 May. 2019 10:18 PM
On Monday, BTS' magnae, Jungkook went to Ariana Grande's concert as he has been a huge fan of the 25-year-old singer for years. Little did he know that he would not only get the chance to go backstage and meet her, the two took a photo together and it is now, officially Ariana's lock screen.
Honestly, it's too much beauty in one frame for us to take and ARMYs were delighted to find out that Jungkook got to meet his idol.
Jungkook initially tweeted a selfie holding tickets to Ariana Grande's concert. In his tweet, he mentioned how he looks up to Ariana as an artist and that he is encouraged to be a better performer through watching her performances.
I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/Jj0xREEK2W— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 7, 2019
It was later revealed via an Instagram post by Ariana herself that the two met backstage for an epic photo moment. In the caption, Ariana expressed her mutual love and admiration for Jungkook and even thanked him for coming to her concert.
Do we smell a potential collaboration between these two gigantic stars of pop?
It seems to be quite possible as Ariana later shared via her Instagram Stories that she has made that photo with Jungkook her lock screen. Looks like Ariana is officially an ARMY too!
