Ariana Grande Made This Photo With BTS' Jungkook Her Lock Screen

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 7 May. 2019 10:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

On Monday, BTS' magnae, Jungkook went to Ariana Grande's concert as he has been a huge fan of the 25-year-old singer for years. Little did he know that he would not only get the chance to go backstage and meet her, the two took a photo together and it is now, officially Ariana's lock screen. 

Honestly, it's too much beauty in one frame for us to take and ARMYs were delighted to find out that Jungkook got to meet his idol. 

Jungkook initially tweeted a selfie holding tickets to Ariana Grande's concert. In his tweet, he mentioned how he looks up to Ariana as an artist and that he is encouraged to be a better performer through watching her performances. 

Read

BTS' Jimin Got Emotional During Their Rose Bowl Performance

It was later revealed via an Instagram post by Ariana herself that the two met backstage for an epic photo moment. In the caption, Ariana expressed her mutual love and admiration for Jungkook and even thanked him for coming to her concert. 

Do we smell a potential collaboration between these two gigantic stars of pop?

It seems to be quite possible as Ariana later shared via her Instagram Stories that she has made that photo with Jungkook her lock screen. Looks like Ariana is officially an ARMY too!

Ariana Grande, Jongkook, BTS

Instagram

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Ariana Grande , BTS , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Reveals Her Newborn Son's Name

The 100

The 100 Eclipse Toxin Explained But We Have So Many More Questions

Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Really Fit Into Her 2019 Met Gala Dress

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

How Jenelle Evans Reacted to Being Fired From MTV’s Teen Mom 2

The Bachelorette, Season 15

The Bios for Hannah Brown's The Bachelorette Contestants Are Epic

Kris Jenner, KUWTK 1606

Kris Jenner Says She Loves Being an ''Obnoxious Stage Mom'' at the 2019 Met Gala

The Voice, Kelly Clarkson

Why Kelly Clarkson Tells Her The Voice Contestants to Just "Have a Good Time"

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.