The Campiest Asian Stars at the 2019 Met Gala

Last night, Liberace looked down on Fifth Avenue from the heavens above with a smile. For nothing was too too much and more was indeed more. From a live performance of Cinderella's pivotal transformation sequence, courtesy of Zendaya, to Lady Gaga's elaborate 16-minute entrance (replete with a dramatic four outfit reveal, the likes of which we haven't seen since Rita Hayworth titillated us in 1946's Gilda), the 2019 Met Gala was the ball that ended all balls.

Otherwise known as The 71st Annual Costume Institute Fundraising Gala, it is also a night of merrymaking to fête the opening of the Costume Institute's Spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With an ever changing theme, this year, the Institute dedicates itself to all things extra, exaggerated and larger than life with Camp: Notes on Fashion.

And here are our notes on what the Asian stars wore for the festivity.