The Campiest Asian Stars at the 2019 Met Gala

Last night, Liberace looked down on Fifth Avenue from the heavens above with a smile. For nothing was too too much and more was indeed more. From a live performance of Cinderella's pivotal transformation sequence, courtesy of Zendaya, to Lady Gaga's elaborate 16-minute entrance (replete with a dramatic four outfit reveal, the likes of which we haven't seen since Rita Hayworth titillated us in 1946's Gilda), the 2019 Met Gala was the ball that ended all balls.
Otherwise known as The 71st Annual Costume Institute Fundraising Gala, it is also a night of merrymaking to fête the opening of the Costume Institute's Spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With an ever changing theme, this year, the Institute dedicates itself to all things extra, exaggerated and larger than life with Camp: Notes on Fashion.
And here are our notes on what the Asian stars wore for the festivity.
Lay Zhang in Valentino
Take Lay Zhang to your leader because K-Pop royalty has officially landed at the Met! Pierpaolo Piccioli's extra terrestrial double breasted suit is all the extra we need at this red carpet!
Eva Chen in Prabal Gurung
In what the consummate fashion darling calls, "Big Bird meets Fawkes". Consider us schooled in this important lesson on sartorial magic! All that plumage, and all that train! Oh, just when we thought she couldn't possibly outdo her slinky molten metal Monse dress, with that minimal Jennifer Behr halo, from last year's ball – she pulls a fast one on us and astounds us completely!
Lana Condor in Prabal Gurung
To all the fairies that made made your frothy tulle confection, thank you! Thanks for putting us all in the mood for a proper jubilee!
Constance Wu in Marchesa
Looking like she is living it up at a party in a speakeasy immediately after she buried her wealthy gold tycoon husband, Constance Wu totally stuns in this dramatic Marchesa number! And we just want to know two things – firstly, how did her husband die, and secondly, was it during the Prohibition in San Francisco?
Henry Golding in Versace
Our modern Jay Gatsby has done it once again! In his first ever Met Gala, Henry Golding is at once slick, sexy and sophisticated in this sparkly ombré Versace tux. Well, what can we say? When it comes to style, this crazy rich Asian never disappoints.
Gemma Chan in Tom Ford
Her name was Gemma, she was a showgirl. With silver flowers in her hair, and a dress cut down to there! Inspired by the costume that the inimitable Liz Taylor wore in the film Boom!, Chan razzles and dazzles in this custom chainmail Tom Ford dress (that we are also very sure, comes with its own klieg lights too)! Oh Astrid, you can do no wrong. We exalt you!
Naoki Kobayashi in Tom Ford
Three words: HUBBA. TIMES. TWO.
Darren Criss in Balmain and David Yurman
Darren Criss, we love you, and your addiction to drama has slayed us in the following ways. Thank you for making us breathless with your nearly nude slow-mo dance sequences in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and pairing this beautiful bespoke Balmain jacket with a daring pussy bow. This is a fashion moment. No, really, thank you.
Deepika Padukone in Zac Posen
Are they filming the Bollywood remake of Life Size? Because Indian Barbie just sprang to give us life! And are they still holding auditions for Lindsay Lohan's character? Can someone please sign us up? Anyone?
Wendi Deng Murdoch in Mary Katrantzou
Looking like the prettiest invertebrate you'll ever meet, Wendi Deng Murdoch is serving us jellyfish and a whole lot drama! Brava! Brava!
Mindy Kaling in Moschino
Do you remember that wrinkle in time when Mindy Kaling properly gagged us with all her sartorial gems on her eponymous comedy show?? Do you also remember how watching it became our favourite project?? Well, Mindy Kaling's done it again! No stranger to the Met Ball, this is Kaling's sixth outing at the Met (also taking into consideration her attendance in the fictional Ocean's Eight), and her outfit is to die for! Wearing our favourite kind of dress: Sequin, the queen of wigs Kaling, also pairs her sparkly Moschino number with an unclockable blonde lace-front! OMG. We need a moment.
Liu Wen in Thom Browne
The Chinese supermodel is a cowgirl on a mission to steal our hearts. There's nothing quite like the marriage of Spaghetti Westerns with one of Asia's most elegant fashion exports. We especially love how the propriety of a bowtie is broken up by all that movement from the fringe. And oh, please don't get us started on that bold red pout!
Awkwafina in Joseph Altuzarra
In her second Met Ball – the first being the fictional one staged in the feminist box office success Ocean's Eight – this comedy wunderkind is going for gold. Literally! Akwafina looks every inch the entertainment juggernaut that she is with this shimmery pleated winner of a dress by Joseph Altuzarra!