10 Trendy Shoes We're Currently Craving

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., 8 May. 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know what they say: The shoes make or break the outfit.

What footwear you choose to sport for the day highly depends on what you're wearing and doing, but it helps if your footwear is versatile. But, make no mistake; versatile does not have to mean boring. As you know, we're all about following the trends over here, so what kind of friends would we be if we didn't share our top favorite shoe trends of the season?

Like we said, we're here to help, so from Vans to Birkenstocks, here are the shoes we can't do without right now!

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Vans Classic Slip-On™ Core Classics

These classic slip-ons are the ultimate cool girl style staple (bonus: they're actually unisex). 

SHOP NOW: $50 at Zappos or $47-$124 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Birkenstock Arizona Stones

Birkenstocks are back and we don't mind a metallic stone print, either. 

SHOP NOW: $90 at Zappos or $91-$115 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Shoreline Slip-On

Chucks have never really went out of style and these easy to slide on ones look cute with all your spring dresses. 

SHOP NOW: $50 at Zappos or $35-$135 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

TOMS Majorca Cutout Sandal

A wedge that's comfy and chic? We'll take one in each color.

SHOP NOW: $89 at Zappos or $49-$244 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Keds Champion-Canvas CVO

These sweet white shoes just feel girlier than your average sneaker, don't they? 

SHOP NOW: $40 at Zappos or $31-$109 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Birkenstock Mayari

Birkenstocks, but make it fashion.

SHOP NOW: $100 at Zappos or $90-$125 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Taos Footwear Star

This suede sneaker comes in multiple colors, so naturally we want 'em all. 

SHOP NOW: $80 at Zappos or $90-$95 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal

We see these pairing perfectly with any all outfits this spring. 

SHOP NOW: $70 at Zappos or $69-$126 at Amazon

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Nike Benassi JDI Slide

To the grocery store or to the pool, these slides could not be more trendy. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Zappos or $25 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Top 10 Shoes

Birkenstock Arizona Snake

Have we mentioned how much we're eyeing Birkenstocks this season? 

SHOP NOW: $90 at Zappos or $70-$104 at Amazon

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Met Gala Market

How to Wear Met Gala Camp Fashion IRL

E-Comm: Hamptons Home Style

Give Your Home a Hamptons Makeover This Summer

5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

5 Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

E-Comm: Cocktail Prom Dresses

Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom & Beyond

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Sophie Turner Returns From Las Vegas With a Wedding Accessory

Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Relive Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Most Candid Confessions on Whine Down

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.