Kris Jenner is loving the stage mom life.

As the matriarch and boss of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris has a lot to be proud of. Not only are her kids majorly successful, they're also some of the biggest stars to grace the 2019 Met Gala pink carpet. So when the momager has the opportunity, she stands front and center to capture the big moments on her very own camera. "What I really look forward to is getting through the red carpet, getting to the top of the stairs without tripping and then I stand up there like an obnoxious stage mom and wait for my kids," she jokes.

Kris adds, "My kids, you know, they come up—'there she is again.'"

But, who can blame Kris for being excited to see the results of their "months" of planning? The family drums up the excitement in their group chat, where they detail the looks they hope to wear.